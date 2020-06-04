Outbreaks of storms in Pattaya City and the East warned

Weather Forecast for Pattaya City and Eastern Part

Cloudy with fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rains in Nakhon Nayok, Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat. Minimum temperature 24-27 °C. Maximum temperature 30-35 °C. Southwesterly winds 15-35 km/hr. Wave height 1-2 meters and about 2 meters in thundershower areas.







Scattered to fairy widespread thundershowers throughout the period and isolated heavy rain. Minimum temperature 24-27°C. Maximum temperature 30-36°C. Southwesterly wind 15-35 km/hr. Wave height 1-2 meter and about 2 meters in thundershower areas.

