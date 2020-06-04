Only 20% of Chonburi tourist attractions ready to reopen

With Thailand’s borders closed, hotels shuttered and provincial travel limited, it should come as no surprise that Chonburi tourist attractions saw business decline 80 percent this year.

Thitipat Siranattasrikul, president of Chonburi Attractions Association, said all the revenue from this year came before March.







Yet with Thailand’s economic easing now in its third stage, 80 percent of the province’s 53 tourist attractions still are not ready to restart she said. Many have closed or are on the brink of bankruptcy, much in need of government assistance.

Some venues, like Nong Nooch Tropical Garden, are open again and others, like zoos, are run by the government. But smaller private ventures have laid off employees and are behind on bills, she said.

