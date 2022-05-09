One candidate missing at mayoral debate to outline Pattaya’s future

Three of four candidates for Pattaya’s next mayor pointed fingers at their missing opponent at a public debate May 7.

Independent Sakchai Taengho, Move Forward Party nominee Kittisak “Bob” Ninwattanatochai and Pattaya Ruam Jai candidate Sinchai Wattanasartsathorn debated the issues facing the city and outlined their fixes at the public forum at the Terminal 21 shopping mall.



Former Deputy Mayor and MP Poramet Ngampichet, the hand-picked candidate of the Kunplome family-backed Rao Rak Pattaya group, ducked the event, claiming weeks beforehand that he had a schedule conflict, that turned out to be his own campaign rally on Jomtien Beach.

Poramet, forced to run on the track record of former mayors Sonthaya and Itthiphol Kunplome, has drawn all the criticism for Pattaya’s many woes from the other three candidates.







Sakchai touted his record as the activist former Banglamung District chief, saying that Pattaya’s problems has mounted since he left office in 2014.

He claimed to have the knowledge and skills to solve those issues using his connections and relationships in the local and national government.

Sakchai said he will bring together 15 city departments to transparently pursue all city projects and give the public the chance to review their work.





Kittisak talked about the progressive movement’s policies, emphasizing building Pattaya to grow with quality by offering urgent problem-solving, for instance, reducing roadwork, flooding, hygiene systems, education, public transportation, the economy, tourism, corruption and improving the lives of seniors.

He promised voters that if they start anew with the progressive party, people will be invited to participate in planning for development, problem solving, and promotion of marketing and tourism.

Sinchai talked about his experience in tourism, as his family owns the Flipper Group of hotels. He claimed to possess the knowledge and understanding needed and can work with business groups to efficiently develop the economy and tourism.

A former city councilman, Sinchai said he has pushed to ease Covid-19 restrictions, expand alcohol-sales hours, end coronavirus tests for tourists, and end the Thailand Pass tourist-entry system.







If elected, Sinchai said his goal is to expand zoning for entertainment businesses in Pattaya and allow them to operate until 4 a.m.

He also promised to battle corruption and improve education, including opening a new city public school.































