Nongprue prepares for Fathers’ Day, National Day

As many as 300 volunteers turned up to clean, collect garbage, and cut grass in Nongprue Municipality in preparation for Thai National Day.

Banglamung District Chief Amnart Charoensri and Nongprue Mayor Mai Chaiyanit sent out the cleaning crews Dec. 1 from Wat Suttawas to “Do good for the nation, religion, and monarchy.”

The annual event is held to honor the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej on the anniversary of his birth, Dec. 5.

In February 2017, the Royal Command designated December 5 as a public holiday to celebrate three occasions; the birthday anniversary of His Majesty the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej, Thailand’s National Day and National Father’s Day.

Since this year the date falls on a Saturday, the holiday will be observed on Monday, December 7. All government offices, banks and many businesses close. Shopping centers and bank currency exchange booths, however, are open. Places of entertainment are allowed to remain open without restriction.











