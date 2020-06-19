Nongprue offers free pet shots, birth control

Nongprue provided free rabies vaccinations and sterilization services for pet owners, and caretakers of soi dogs.

The subdistrict’s Public Health Department ran the June 16 outreach in the Nongprue Moo 2 Community for both dogs and cats.







Rabies remains a serious health risk due to the Pattaya area’s large number of stray dogs. Public health officials estimated about 82 percent of local pets, however, are vaccinated for the disease.

Officials also dispensed advice for dog owners, telling them to teach children not to tease animals and immediately clean any scratches. If bitten, see a doctor and quarantine the dog for ten days. If the animal dies, its carcass must be taken for a postmortem exam.











