Nongprue hosts Kong Khao ceremony

Nongprue capped a frantic Songkran with a quieter Kong Khao rice-piling ceremony at the subdistrict’s Health Garden.

Mayor Mai Chaiyanit and Banglamung District Chief Amnart Charoensri opened the April 19 event with a parade featuring angels and forest sprits that traveled from Nongprue Market to Chalermprakiat Park.

Upon arriving, the angels and sprits walked around food piled high three times.

Then a ceremony was performed by Amnart and special guests co-cut the opening ribbon and released balloons to start the event.