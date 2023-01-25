Nongprue delivers hospital bed to cancer patient

Nongprue Subdistrict provided a hospital bed to a cancer patient in hospice at home.

Deputy Mayor Wanchai Saen-ngam, subdistrict council members and staff from the Public Health and Environment Department brought the bed Jan. 23 to Boonchuey Jaimueang, 56, who has had cancer for six years. Due to weakness, she no can longer care for herself.

Wanchai said Nongprue loans hospital beds, wheelchairs, canes and walkers to those in need for as long as they need them.

Those needing support can contact the public health department.































