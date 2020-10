A former Nong Plalai councilman died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a suicide driven by numerous personal problems.







Jaroon Boonsamer, 73, was found in his house Oct. 23 with a single gunshot to the head and a 38-caliber pistol at his side.









His children told police that Jaroon had been depressed about family problems. They were elsewhere in the house when they heard the shot, his son and daughter said.