Nong Plalai battles dengue fever

Dengue fever has made a comeback as the Pattaya area battled the coronavirus, but Nong Plalai officials are fighting back.

The subdistrict’s Public Health Department fogged pesticide around numerous neighborhoods and distributed abate and informational pamphlets to residents June 17.







Dengue is spread by the Aedes Aegypti mosquito, which breeds in standing water. With recent storms and the onset of the rainy season, both mozzies and dengue cases will mitigate.

Health workers stressed the importance of emptying buckets of water and spreading abate in puddles to kill mosquito larvae.











