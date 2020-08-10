Nong Nooch gets into medical marijuana

Nong Nooch Tropical Garden partnered with the Department of Traditional and Alternative Medicines to showcase medical marijuana’s uses in Thai medicine.

Please Support Pattaya Mail

Department Director-General Marut Jirasettasiri and park director Kampol Tansajja signed their partnership agreement and laid the cornerstone of the Cannabis and Hemp Strains Research and Development Center at the Najomtien tourist attraction Aug. 8.







Kampol said Nong Nooch has planted cannabis and hemp at the garden to be the raw materials in Thai herbal medicines for research and medical treatment.











