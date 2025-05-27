Nominee’s Fate – Chinese capital makes aggressive inroads into Pattaya’s real estate market with illegal brokerage exposed in city center

PATTAYA, Thailand – Chinese capital is making increasingly aggressive inroads into Pattaya’s real estate sector, as evidenced by the recent discovery of a brokerage office openly operating in the city center. The office, set up specifically to serve Chinese clients looking to buy property in Thailand, was raided by Region 2 Police, who found dozens of people—both Chinese and Thai—working inside, along with over 30 Chinese customers waiting for service.







The raid took place on May 26 at a company called Baidi International (Pattaya) Real Estate Asset Management Co., Ltd., in central Pattaya. Acting on a tip-off about a potentially illegal foreign-run real estate operation, police searched the four-unit, three-and-a-half-story commercial building and found it functioning as a full-scale property brokerage office for foreign—mainly Chinese—clients.

Inside, officers discovered 16 Chinese nationals and numerous Thai staff working together, while a significant number of Chinese customers were being advised on property transactions involving houses, land, and condominiums in Pattaya. The office manager claimed that the company only acted as a middleman providing consultation services for Chinese buyers interested in Thai real estate.

However, authorities separated the employees from the customers and began verifying documentation to determine the legality of the operation. Preliminary checks revealed that three of the 16 Chinese employees—two men and one woman—did not have valid work permits. They were arrested and charged with working illegally in Thailand.

Police also summoned Mr. Kham Sae Yang, a 40-year-old Thai national from Wiang Kaen District in Chiang Rai, for further questioning. He is listed as a major shareholder in the company, and investigators are trying to determine whether he is acting as a nominee for Chinese investors—a practice that is illegal under Thai law, as it enables foreign entities to control Thai businesses through local proxies.



Authorities are now expanding their investigation to determine whether this operation is part of a broader trend of Chinese investment circumventing Thai laws on foreign ownership and employment. The case raises serious concerns about economic sovereignty, the use of local nominees to skirt legal restrictions, and the strain on enforcement mechanisms related to labor and foreign business practices.





































