Booze and cigarettes may be part of biker culture, they won’t be for sale at this year’s Burapa Bike Week.

Pattaya officials on Feb. 6 asked for cooperation from the many vendors expected to hawk their wares at the Feb. 13-15 event not to sell alcohol or tobacco products at the Eastern National Indoor Sports Stadium, as the law prohibits such items from being marketed at government-owned facilities.

Violators face up to a year in prison and 20,000-baht fine.