New notice at immigration

Coronavirus Update Central
ESSENTIAL NEEDS - FOOD - DRINK - MEDICINE The Royal Garden Plaza Pattaya will be CLOSED temporarily from March 26, 2020 until further notice. The...
California gang banger arrested for robbing Pattaya-area 7-Eleven
Pattaya-area police arrested a Thai-American gang member for allegedly robbing a Nong Plalai 7-Elven after he lost his job due to the Covid-19 outbreak. ...
State Railway of Thailand cuts capacity, cancels 22 trains from Bangkok
BANGKOK- Long distance trains are still running at limited capacity, with some destinations cancelled until the spread of COVID-19 can be contained. The State...
Foreign Ministry to repatriate Thai exchange students in USA
BANGKOK- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is coordinating the repatriation of exchange students from Thailand currently in the United States, who are all expected...