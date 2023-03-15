Navy orders luxury resort on state land in Samae San, Chonburi dismantled within 30 days

The Royal Thai navy ordered a luxury resort on a hilltop overlooking the sea in Chonburi to stop operation and to be demolished after an inspection found it encroached on the state land under the care of the navy and was illegally built.

The navy’s inspection came after complaints that six pool villas, promoted on social media encroached the state in Sattahip district.







Vice Admiral Suthin Laicharoen, commander of the Sattahip naval base on Tuesday sent an official letter to the local authorities, asking for cooperation to oversee the demolition of the luxury resort in Samae San sub-district.

According to the investigation, the resort owner, Ms. Rommanee Joe sought permission to rent the state land for housing and agricultural purposes but the permission has never been approved.







The construction of the structures on the site violates the law, so the navy ordered her to dismantle all structures and vacate the land within 30 days.

The resort is located on about 11 rai (about 4.4 acres) of land on a hilltop, quoting room rates for 15,000-18,000 baht per night. It features six modified cargo containers, each with a swimming pool and many amenities.







Samae San land is reserved under the law in accordance with the royal command of King Rama VI. The land is under the care of the Sattahip naval base.

Its land title deeds cannot be issued to individuals and legal land occupation is banned for residents. (TNA)



























