Navy officer reported 17th death from recent Mountain B nightclub deadly fire in Chonburi

The death toll from last week’s deadly fire at the Mountain B nightclub in Chonburi province rose to 17 on Wednesday (Aug 10), as officials are still trying to determine the cause of the deadly blaze.

In the latest report, the province’s public relations office confirmed the death of a Navy officer, Lt. Cl. Palitdet Chumngern, 40, bringing the total number of fatalities from the deadly fire to 17. The report also stated that at least 15 other patients are currently on respirators in hospitals.







Officials earlier reported the death of the 16th victim, a young man who had been severely injured in the incident.

Although the official cause of the deadly fire that erupted in the Sattahip district club has yet to be determined, it is believed that the club’s flammable acoustic foam on the wall aided in the spread of the fire, resulting in the tragedy. (NNT)

































