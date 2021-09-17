Navy intercepts illegal diesel-fuel tanker near Rayong

The Royal Thai Navy intercepted a modified fishing boat transporting 50,000 liters of untaxed diesel fuel off Rayong.

The First Naval Area Command was tipped off that the 92-ton K. Kanjana 9 would be hauling the illegal fuel Sept. 15. A patrol boat with navy, marine police and Excise Office personnel was dispatched. They found the vessel about two nautical miles off Pak Nam Krasae.







The captain of the fishing boat-turned-tanker, Salit Popat, 64, and four Thai crewmen were arrested. The boat and the 50,000 liters of petroleum were impounded and taken to Sattahip Naval Base.

All face charges of evading excise taxes, and the captain faces the additional charge of using the wrong type of vessel to haul fuel.

































