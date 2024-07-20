Tragic Suicide Pact: Mother and Daughter Found Dead in Pattaya Home

PATTAYA, Thailand – A mother and daughter were found dead at their home in Nongprue sub-district, East Pattaya on July 19. The victims, Mrs Rattanaphan (surname withheld), 67, and her daughter, Ms Prangnalin (surname withheld), 35, were discovered lying lifeless together on a bed in the bedroom of a single-detached house.







Authorities, who restricted access to the scene, found a container of sodium nitrite grade AR, a mortar and pestle, an electronic scale, two glasses, and suicide notes expressing their despair over severe illnesses on a bedside table. Mrs Rattanaphan had been suffering from stage 3 lung cancer, while her daughter had an autoimmune disease. The notes revealed that their decision to end their lives was made after much deliberation, not as a result of a fleeting impulse. They also apologized for not being able to care for the father in his final days and signed the notes.









Mr Chak (alias), 67, husband of Mrs Rattanaphan and father of Ms Prangnalin, told investigators that the two had left their home in Bangkok, prompting him to search for them at the house in East Pattaya, which his wife had purchased. Upon finding their car parked outside and receiving no response to his calls, he used a spare key to enter the house, only to find their lifeless bodies on the bed. Overcome with shock, he immediately reported the incident to the authorities.

Based on the evidence, it is believed that the deaths were the result of suicide by ingesting a harmful substance. However, the bodies will be sent for autopsy to confirm the exact cause of death before being released to the family for religious rites.





































