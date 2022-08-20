Moral outrage as sex doll washes up on Bang Saen Beach

At first glance it looked like a body was floating off Bang Saen Beach. It turned out to be a sex doll.

Predictably, Facebook keyboard warriors responded with moral outrage and bad jokes. One quipped that the Japanese-made doll “stayed overnight at Bang Saen” while another castigated its former owner, asking “did you leave her because you got bored”?







Tourist Amarin Panyamee, 22, said he was saddened by the discovery of the headless, half-naked sex doll on Wonnapa Beach. Such a tawdry thing smears the wholesome image of Bang Saen Beach, he claimed.

Saen Suk Subdistrict regulatory officer Palakorn Kumparewho was ordered to remove the doll said he felt uncomfortable even handling the sexual diversion. Dumping it in public is very inappropriate, he opined.





































