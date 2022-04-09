Monna Bistro survives Covid-19 to celebrate 9th birthday

Monna Bistro a popular restaurant in Soi 8, Central Pattaya celebrated their 9th anniversary recently. It was good to see friends and colleagues from around town and overseas attend the festivities.



Monna the owner said that the past 2 years during the pandemic had been every tough, but she managed to stay strong and keep her business open. She hoped Thailand would open up some more and that tourists will come back to Pattaya without much hassle.







Guests enjoyed an array of Thai and International foods and while listening to some popular songs and catching up after a long absence from the social scene.











































