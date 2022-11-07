Mideast men wanted for Pattaya cellphone robbery

Police are looking for three Middle Eastern men who conspired to steal two mobile phones from a Pattaya guesthouse.

The receptionist at the Little House on Soi 9, Siriwan Sangarun, 43, complained to police Nov. 5 that two Middle Eastern men came in to rent a room and she took them upstairs to see it. They hemmed and hawed, but ultimately declined to rent the space.







When they left, she discovered that two phones left at the front desk worth a combined 24,500 baht were gone.

Siriwan checked security cameras and discovered that while she was upstairs, a third foreigner with a face mask came in, rummaged through the front desk, and took the phones, escaping before she came back downstairs.





































