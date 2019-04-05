Marine Department talks safety ahead of Songkran

The Marine Department warned those planning a trip to Pattaya during Songkran to be careful when sailing or taking boats.

Passengers and boat operators alike were told to follow safety laws and take regulations seriously, as Songkran will bring some of the year’s biggest crowds to Bali Hai Pier and its various ferries and tourist boats.

Operators are banned from drinking or using drugs, must adhere to speed limits and passengers must be seated when leaving port. Captains also were reminded to keep watercraft out of swimming areas and ensure all safety equipment is in ample supply and working order.

Inspections also were ordered for all craft before departing port while pier owners were told to check the soundness of their jetties and have proper signage.

Passengers are banned from waiting on floating pontoons until their boat arrives and must disembark boats in an orderly manner.

Holidaymakers also were warned about drinking to excess and not wear clothes that could hinder them if a boat should capsize. Life jacket use was encouraged. (PCPR)