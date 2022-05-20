Man arrested for attempting to rape Russian woman at Pattaya Map Prachan reservoir

A man was arrested for allegedly attacking and trying to rape a Russian woman at a reservoir in Bang Lamung district near Pattaya City and fortunately the victim escaped.

Elena Zyalkova, 38, was attacked while jogging at the Map Prachan reservoir. She had a cut in her head, bruises on her neck and scrapes on her body.



In security camera footage, police saw a vehicle had followed the woman to the crime scene before she ran out of the area and called for help from passers-by.

At the latest development, police arrested a suspect who confessed that he attacked the Russian out of tension from the financial problem of his family.







The scene was a popular place for evening exercise. People were there to jog and ride bicycles from 4pm to 6pm. The place became deserted afterwards. (TNA)

More info: https://www.pattayamail.com/news/wounded-russian-woman-jogger-found-at-pattaya-mabprachan-reservoir-399051
































