Long Live His Majesty the King

His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun was born on Monday 28 July 1952 at 17:45 in the Ambara Villa, Dusit Palace in Bangkok.

Somdet Phra Chao Yu Hua Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun, King Rama X has reigned since 13 October 2017 after the passing of Phra Bat Somdet Phra Chao Yu Hua Bhumibol Adulyadej, King Rama IX. He is the only son of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej and Queen Sirikit.

His Majesty is recognized for his tireless efforts to promote the well-being of Thai people by visiting people in various regions to listen to their problems. His Majesty has gained in-depth experiences in many fields and has provided his initiatives for the benefits and happiness of the people and prosperity and security to the country.

The Pattaya Mail Media Group humbly joins the Kingdom of Thailand in offering our best wishes to His Majesty Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun on the occasion of his birthday, July 28, 2023.

Long live the King!