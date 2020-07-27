Latest NewsPattaya NewsThailand News Long Live His Majesty the King! By Pattaya Mail July 27, 2020 0 212 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter This year marks the 68th Royal Anniversary of the Birth of His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun, King Rama X. All of us at the Pattaya Mail Media Group would like to join the Kingdom of Thailand in humbly extending our loyal greetings and best wishes to His Majesty the King in celebration of the auspicious occasion of His Royal Birthday on July 28. Long Live His Majesty the King! A tribute to our beloved King begins on page (Photo courtesy Bureau of the Royal Household) Must Read: Happy Birthday King Rama X