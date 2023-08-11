Long Live Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother

Happy Mother’s Day

August 12 is a very special day throughout the Thai Kingdom, as it is the day the entire nation celebrates the auspicious occasion of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit of the Ninth Reign’s Birthday. The day also is celebrated throughout the Kingdom as Mother’s Day. The management and staff of The Pattaya Mail Media Group join Thai people and many others from around the world to present our loyalty and devotion to Her Majesty Queen Sirikit of the Ninth Reign and best wishes for a most Happy Birthday and a continued long life on the occasion of her 91st birthday Saturday, August 12. (Photo courtesy Bureau of Royal Household)





















