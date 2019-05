The Lions Club of Chonburi-Pratamnak Pattaya donated a wheelchair to a central Pattaya resident suffering from neuromuscular disease.

Club President Payao Mekklean presented the chair to neighborhood President Jirawat Plukjai on behalf of Somjit Pukmao May 6.

Somjit suffers from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis but lacks the funds to purchase a chair so she can move around.

She thanked the club for responding to the community’s request for assistance.