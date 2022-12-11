Lan Po Market vendors temporarily moved to allow park renovation

By Pattaya Mail
Deputy Mayors Wuttisak Rermkijakarn and Manote Nongyai convince Lan Po Market vendors to move their stalls temporarily to allow the construction of the public park to proceed and finish in February.

Lan Po Market vendors have been asked to temporarily move their stalls to allow improvement of the adjoining public park.

Deputy mayors Wuttisak Rermkijakarn and Manote Nongyai met Dec. 9 with 11 hawkers who were camped out in the path of renovation.



Wuttisak said the original plan was to move the vendors in January, but the city wants the construction finished on time in February. That means the contractor needs to sink foundation beams now where the sellers set up.
They were asked to move to the parking lot by Dec. 15.

The Lan Po Public Park improvement project will see the addition of a playground, pavilion, multipurpose zone, running track, extreme sports zone and tai-chi area.


Pattaya City set up temporarily booths outside the construction area for hawkers to sell their wares until the renovation work is done.









