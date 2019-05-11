Korat officials study Khopai anti-drug program

Officials from a Korat subdistrict studied the anti-drug program run by Pattaya’s Khopai Community.

Danai Suriyopas, mayor of Bankao district in Nakhon Ratchasima, led the 80-person delegation to the South Pattaya neighborhood where they were welcomed by community President Wirat Joyjinda and other community leaders.

Wirat spoke about the vocational training program funded by the Mother of the Land fun and how it gives people alternatives to selling drugs. Locals learn to make dishwashing liquid, fabric softener, various food dishes and arts & crafts and sell them to for extra cash.

Moreover, the fund manages money donated by visiting groups to support the community.