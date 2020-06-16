King Taksin monument installed at Najomtien Temple

Patcharapol Panrak
Adm. Choomsak Nakwijit, commander of the Royal Thai Fleet, and Col. Kanlayakorn Nakwijit, Chairwoman of Royal Thai Fleet’s Wives’ Club, officiate over the unveiling of the new King Taksin Shrine at Wat Na Jomtien in Sattahip.
The navy installed a new statue of King Taksin the Great at Najomtien Temple on the anniversary of the fabled king’s victory at Chanthaburi.



Adm. Choomsak Nakwijit, commander of the Royal Thai Fleet, unveiled the statue of King Taksin on his horse in front of the temple’s Taksin Hall June 14.

The new statue looks magnificent on his pedestal.
Abbot Somsak Tanorato said King Taksin is a revered figure at Najomtien Temple as, during the Ayutthaya Period, the king and his forces stayed at the wat the night before the battle of Chanthaburi.

Legend has it that the king ordered his cooks to break all the army’s pots and cooking utensils, saying forces would be eating in Chanthuri the next night with the Burmese enemy’s pots.

After a two-day battle, King Taksin’s forces were indeed victorious.

Pra Kru Palad Somsak Tanorato, Abbot of Wat Na Jomtien said that during the Ayutthaya period, this temple had a main hall where King Taksin’s army stayed while gathering forces to fight for the liberation of Siam from Burmese occupation after the Second Fall of Ayutthaya.
