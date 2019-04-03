June events commemorate U.S. military’s discovery of Pattaya

Pattaya will celebrate 60 years since American soldiers discovered the sleepy fishing village and turned it into the U.S. military’s choice for R&R with a series of events and concerts in June.

It was on March 29, 1959 that the first truck brought American personnel stationed in Bangkok and Korat here to rent Praya Sunthorn’s resort house at the south of Pattaya Beach, 20 years before the Nongprue Sanitation District would be incorporated into modern Pattaya City.

Their arrival changed the peaceful seaside village forever.

City hall will commemorate the birth of Pattaya tourism with the Thailand Travel Mart June 5-7 and the Bikini Run on June 8.

The Pattaya Music Festival returns June 14-15, followed June 28-29 with the Knock Knock Music Festival the Horseshoe Point Resort.

Other events include meditation practice on World Yoga Day on June 21 at Central Festival Pattaya Beach and the 18th Sepak Takraw competition at the Eastern National Indoor Sports Stadium. (PCPR)