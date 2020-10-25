Jomtien business owners want free parking for tourists

Jomtien Beach business owners are calling on Pattaya to suspend parking fees to drive tourism.

The city currently charges for public parking at Dongtan Beach, Pattaya Beach and the Lan Po Public Market. Rates start at five baht for motorbikes and 10 baht for four-wheeled vehicles and max out at 25 and 50 baht, respectively.







Higher rates of 50-210 baht are charged for larger vehicles, trucks and buses.

Parking is only charged from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays and 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends. All areas have signs with parking rates clearly marked.

Pattaya Finance Department fee collector Chutinthorn Suphan said the decision on whether to suspend parking fees is up to city leaders and encouraged business owners to lobby city hall.











