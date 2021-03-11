Jomtien Beach work underway without final landscaping plan

Work is already underway to widen and improve Jomtien Beach, but Pattaya still has no design for new landscaping between Dongtan and Yim Yom beaches.



Deputy Mayor Pattana Boonsawad and city engineers toured the Jomtien Beach area March 10, telling reporters that the architect for the 600-million-baht beach-widening project hasn’t finished any design for landscaping along seven kilometers of beachfront.

The deputy mayor said local businesses will be surveyed to get their input on how the area should be reshaped. The city also will go after private entities encroaching on beach land.























