Irishman meth-head held for killing Pattaya hooker

A drug-addled Irish expat is in custody in for allegedly killing a Pattaya prostitute with a machete.

Neil Henry Elliott, 48, was arrested at an area hospital April 30 where he was being treated for injuries received in a motorbike accident after the bloody incident at his Eakmongkol Village 4 home.







Police there found the body of a mid-30s woman identified only as Om. She suffered fatal knife wounds to the neck and right wrist. A bloody, broken pool cue and 60-centimeter knife were recovered.

Police said Elliott, still high on methamphetamines, confessed to killing the sex worker he picked up on Soi Buakhao. They went back to his house where both consumed ya ba.

But, on the drugs, Om became agitated and abusive and hit him with the pool queue until it broke, Elliott said. In self-defense, he stabbed her in the neck with the blade. She fought back, causing the defensive wound to her wrist.

Leaving the body on the floor, Elliott ran from the house, jumped on his motorbike and nearly immediately crashed.

He’s being held on charges of using a Class 1 narcotic as police investigate what to charge him regarding the woman’s homicide.

















