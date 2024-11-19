Intoxicated driver crashes car into bridge barrier on motorway in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Emergency responders from the Pattaya branch of the Sawang Boriboon Foundation, along with the motorway rescue team, were called to an accident where a car crashed into a bridge barrier on the elevated section of Motorway 7, near North Pattaya. The incident occurred on a sharp curve leading towards Bangkok on November 18.

At the scene, authorities found a black Honda City sedan with significant front-end damage after veering off the road and hitting the barrier. Inside the car, they discovered an open beer bottle. The driver, 52-year-old Wanchai Phrommasri, appeared visibly intoxicated and sustained minor injuries. Two other male passengers in the vehicle were also injured.











Emergency responders provided first aid to the injured individuals before transporting them to the hospital. When questioned, Wanchai, who works as a construction contractor, stated that he had been driving back to his accommodation when the accident occurred.

The Highway Police Division 1, Khao Kheow unit, which is responsible for the area, conducted a site investigation and took Wanchai to the police station to undergo a blood alcohol test.









































