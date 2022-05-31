Injured couple found in car wreck behind Pattaya Bira Circuit

Fortunately for two people involved in a car accident, a security guard making his rounds near the roundabout behind the Pattaya Bira Circuit found the wreckage of their car with them still trapped in it.

The Sawang Boriboon Rescue Unit was notified at 11 p.m. on May 18 that a car was involved in an accident with injured people trapped in the wreck. The rescuers arrived and swiftly extracted the driver and passenger from the car and transported them to a hospital for emergency treatment.







Songrit Jumpaphan, 51 a guard said that while making his rounds he saw the wreckage of the car at the roundabout and quickly informed the rescue unit.

At the time of the rescue, the two people were not identified, but police have the license plate number and will follow up to enquire as to the cause of the accident.



































