Impudent python tries to hitch a ride in pickup truck

PATTAYA, Thailand – A massive python, measuring over 3 meters in length and weighing about 15 kilograms, created a quite a stir in Bang Suan district of Chonburi, when it attempted to hitch a ride in a parked car on Oct 18. The extraordinary incident prompted a swift response from local rescue personnel in Chonburi, averting a potential catastrophe.







Apirom Neungjumnong, the 52-year-old owner of the bronze Toyota Vigo, said that while attending to a roadside stop, he spotted the enormous python attempting to enter his parked car. Fearing harm to the snake and mindful of superstitions, Apirom promptly called the rescue team to ensure the snake’s safe removal. Armed with specialized snake-catching equipment, the rescue team spent over 40 minutes coaxing the snake out from under the vehicle.







The incident left Apirom astonished and relieved that both he and the python emerged unharmed. Considering it a sign of good luck, Apirom plans to bet on the car’s license plate number (9280) for a government lottery ticket in the November 1 drawing, believing the extraordinary event carries an auspicious omen. The daring python encounter turned an ordinary day into an extraordinary tale of rescue and superstition. The snake was safely relocated back into its natural habitat.











