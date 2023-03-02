Improvements underway at Pattaya Immigration

The new head of Chonburi Immigration, with headquarters at Jomtien, has made a quick start to his promise to improve services to the public. Police colonel Parinya Klinkesorn said that a principal aim in his new command was to reduce queuing and inconvenience to those renewing visas, requesting extensions, reporting their address or requiring other documentary services.







The Jomtien carpark has now been wholly reserved for “outside” services with a newly signposted office for reporting of 90 days residence, address notification for newly arrived tourists (form TM30) and one year visas for retirees over 50 years. The waiting area has been expanded and, for the first time, chairs provided for those queuing for a service ticket.





Meanwhile, immigration officers have been posted outside the main building to answer general questions and to point customers in the right direction. A further development under consideration is to provide a permanent roof for the temporary cover in the car park area which currently leaves some areas directly in sunlight. Further streamlining will occur if the current pilot scheme in Bangkok to register online for some visa extensions or renewals goes nationwide.



















