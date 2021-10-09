Impatient East Pattaya locals want 2-year railway road project finished in weeks

The project isn’t slated for completion until 2023, but residents along Pattaya’s railway-parallel road already have lost patience with the road construction.

Both sides of the road are being ripped up and new, large drainage pipes are being laid, along with culverts and pumps. Once the underground work is done, a new road surface will be built. The project only began a few months ago and won’t be completed for another 18 months.







But, after just four months, residents between Soi Siam Country Club and Soi Nernplabwan are complaining about the inconvenience, traffic and safety hazards posed by the roadwork.



Suticha U-ngan, a specialist at Pattaya Children’s Clinic located in the area, claims contractors worked for a month and then left the job with the road ripped up. A major intersection is reduced to one lane. The result has been bad traffic and many accidents, Suticha said.







Suticha claims a contractor told him the work would only take a month, something that clearly wasn’t true.

Other residents claim the torn-up road creates flooding problems and that no one has explained the project, its scope or timeline to them.

Everyone is clamoring for the work to be completed immediately. They’re in for a big disappointment as the project isn’t slated for completion until 2023.

































