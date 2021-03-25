If Chantaburi cat was human, ‘Grandma Wad’ would be 160 years old

Wanna Kodkarika’s daughter was only three years old when her Siamese cat Srisawad was born in 1987. The daughter is now 37 and the feline 34.



While unverified, the cat’s age would make “Grandma Wad” as the tabby is now called, one of only six felines to have lived more than 33 years, according to Wikipedia.

Wanna, 57, claims she found Srisawad’s mother in front of her house in Chantaburi in 1986 and a year later it had a litter of two kittens, with Srisawad’s sibling dying.







But Grandma Wad not only survived, but outlived her children and grandchildren. She acts a bit senile and has trouble walking, but she shows no sign of cashing in her ninth life.

Wanna and her family own a fruit orchard and she said she loves animals, owning both dogs and cats. The dogs live in the orchard as guards and the cats, including six Persians, live in the house.

The light-brown Srisawad weighs about two kilograms and, if counted in cat years would be 160 years old.

“When Grandma Wad was young, she was good at catching small animals in the garden. She liked to get tender loving care and was playful, but could become fierce when she got threatened by other animals,” Wanna said.

“She was attacked by dogs twice, resulting in her bone problems. Luckily, she can walk, although she is 34 years old now. Grandma Wad was pregnant only once with four kittens and all of them were brown. She had about five or six grandchildren and great-grandchildren but they have all died,” she added.







Srisawad hasn’t been seriously ill for four years, perhaps because she ate a lot of fresh food like fish and rice. But her teeth now aren’t good, so she’s restricted to canned cat food.







Wanna said Srisawad has a distinct personality. She likes freedom and sometimes doesn’t want to be around the family.

Srisawad has her own Facebook page and YouTube channel where Wanna’s family offers advice to fellow cat lovers.











