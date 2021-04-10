HRH Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh has died aged 99

Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth II’s husband, has died aged 99.

A statement issued by the palace spoke of the Queen’s “deep sorrow” following his death at Windsor Castle on Friday morning.

The Duke of Edinburgh, who was the longest-serving consort in British history, had returned to Windsor on 16 March after a month in hospital.

The statement from Buckingham Palace said:

“It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

“His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.

“Further announcements will made in due course.

“The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss.”