HHNFT brings classroom to students

With schools still closed to keep children safe and prevent the further spread of Covid-19, the HHNFT has taken on the task to keep less-privileged children from slipping through the educational cracks.

Often, those most vulnerable are young students in migrant worker camps whose families cannot afford the technology needed for online classes.







The Human Help Network Foundation Thailand is working to close the gaps with their Learning Delivery Project. HHNFT teachers and volunteers under the ASEAN Learning Center bring the classroom to students at home, teaching them math, the Thai alphabet, reading, and Thai language pronunciation.



The aim is to help children keep up with the government’s educational criteria so they don’t fall behind their classmates once schools are back in session.







































