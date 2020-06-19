Heroes without capes, part 3

On Thursday, June 18th, the Pattaya Union of Motorcycle Clubs, or UPMC, held their fifth food donation. The event started again with the Night Rider showing up with over 100 cases of iced down bottles of drinking water, this time courtesy of Jon Fox at Q-Cars, which was greatly appreciated by the masses of people huddled under the shade afforded by the stadium venue.







The day started earlier than previous days due to the auction of new and used motorcycle parts, new motorcycle helmets, saddlebags, and shirts kindly donated by various clubs in the area, and from other motorcycle clubs from around the world.

One club member from the Odin’s Warriors Club stepped up to the plate and kick-started the auction, which ended up netting 11,000 baht, enough to allow the UPMC to purchase another 250 X 5 kg bags of the lifesaving sweet Jasmine Thai Rice. There are still some items left for another auction to be held on July 3rd.

At precisely 15:00 hours, the announcement was made for all those people holding their ‘coupons’ to line up. The handouts began, and due to the two-week intermission of the food drop, again it seemed evident that there were a lot more people than available food. Those without the coupons were left sitting and watching the others retrieve their bags of rice, and other food staples, again praying that there would be enough for them as well.

Global Insurance Company showed up with heaps of foodstuffs, for which we are eternally thankful, but it still appeared to those left waiting that some may go home empty-handed, as there still seemed to be not enough packages for everyone.

As mentioned earlier, the UPMC has scheduled their next giveaway on Thursday, July 2nd, and we urge all of you to come out to the gathering, meet some old friends, make some new ones, check out the auction items, and please donate if you are able. This covid-19 shut-down of our city affects young and old, big and small; it affects us all.

Please help us to continue making a difference.

To date, over 16,000 kg of rice have been lovingly given to those in need, as well as untold numbers of cases of Mama Noodles, fish sauce, cooking oil, milk for the children, tins of sardines and thousands and thousands of eggs, amongst other staples.





If you wish to help, just show up at the Chaiyapruek Indoor Stadium before 4 o’clock on Thursday, July 2nd, and remember that your contributions are saving lives!

The Pattaya Union of Motorcycle Clubs, or UPMC, was formed in November 2018, and since then they have been holding monthly meetings regarding various club issues, upcoming motorcycle club sponsored events, and general business discussions.

All donations in the form of foodstuffs or cash are greatly appreciated and willingly accepted. Should you wish to donate a cash contribution by sending anything you can spare to the account details below. Please also inform Richard Rhodes via Facebook of your donations.

Bangkok Bank

Account Number: 981 – 0 – 10482 – 9

Account Name: Samran Mathis

Special thanks go out to the following individuals who contributed to the giveaway, in no particular order: Jon Fox and Q Cars, Rick and Todd Moren, Global Insurance, the medical staff from Sawang Boriboon who checked temperatures of all recipients, King Wai Insurance, the group from Mini Siam who helped with the orderly line-up of people, UPMC, and especially to Fabulous FM 103, Pattaya’s favourite radio station, and countless others who either chose to remain anonymous or have been overlooked by this scribe.







I hope to see you in 2 weeks, and please, these are tough times for all of us, but each and every baht donated goes right to the hearts (and stomachs) of those less fortunate.

There may be a light at the end of the tunnel that will help to lead us out of these dark times, and let’s be the torch bearers in this time of need.

