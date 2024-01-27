Heart-wrenching farewell as beloved lions taken away

PATTAYA, Thailand – In a recent incident in Huay Yai, east Pattaya, two 10-month-old lions gained notoriety after breaking free from a local residence. The owner attributed the unexpected escape of the lions to a malfunctioning automatic gate.

Following the incident, local authorities, including the police and officials from the Department of National Parks, Wildlife, and Plant Conservation, conducted an inspection at the residence on January 26. Preliminary investigations revealed discrepancies in the microchip numbers of the male lion, Asua, and the female lion, Linlin, compared to the documentation provided by the owner.







As a consequence, charges were filed against the owner, and authorities sought the temporary seizure of both lions. Despite this, the owner refused to sign the consent form for the tranquilization and relocation of the animals to the Khao Chi On Wildlife Breeding Centre in Banglamung. This resistance prompted the issuance of a search warrant for further legal proceedings.

The 28-year-old owner, Pha, expressed concerns about the safety of the lions during the tranquilization process, emphasizing her attachment to the animals since they were about 20 days old. She insisted on assurance that the lions would be well cared for after relocation. A positive development occurred when Pha began cooperating more willingly after receiving assurances from experienced lion raisers that her beloved pets would not be harmed.

Kongkiat Temtamnan, Director of Area Conservation Office 2 (Sriracha), clarified that the owner’s reluctance to complete the registration process was linked to unsuccessful attempts to sell the lions back to a farm in Nakhon Pathom province and secure suitable premises for their care. Recognizing the necessity of cooperation, the owner expressed a willingness to negotiate and find a suitable resolution for the lions’ welfare.

In a successful effort, authorities guided the lions into a cage measuring 1.20 x 2 meters without resistance. The secured cage was then loaded onto a large truck for transportation to the Khao Chi On Wildlife Breeding Centre, with precautions taken to ensure the safety of the animals during the relocation process.































