Head: Navy hosts Family Day for new conscripts

The Royal Thai Navy hosted Family Day for its new conscripts.

Capt. Konglar Tumphu, commander of the Naval Recruit Training Center at the Air and Coastal Defense Command opened the Nov. 17 event in Sattahip to give 1,946 new conscripts a chance to see their family and take a break from boot camp.

Rear Adm. Utai Chewasutti, the ACDC commander, said the new sailors are “like our children. Everyone is in the same family”. So it’s important to look after their physical and emotional needs.

The event is held each year to build up morale with warmth and happiness, he said.