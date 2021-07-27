Happy Birthday King Rama X

“Glory protects Thai people”

His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun was born on Monday 28 July 1952 at 17:45 in the Ambara Villa, Dusit Palace in Bangkok.

Somdet Phra Chao Yu Hua Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun, King Rama X has reigned since 13 October 2017 after the passing of Phra Bat Somdet Phra Chao Yu Hua Bhumibol Adulyadej, King Rama IX. He is the only son of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej and Queen Sirikit.

When HM the King was one year old, Somdet Phra Sangkharat Chao Krommaluang Wachirayanwong, the 13th supreme patriarch of the Rattanakosin Era gave the child his first name at birth, “Vajiralongkorn Borommachakkrayadisonsantatiwong Thewetthamrongsuboriban Aphikhunuprakanmahittaladunladet Phumiphonnaretwarangkun Kittisirisombunsawangkhawat Borommakhattiyaratchakuman”.

Vajiralongkorn was a combination between “Vajirayana”, ordination name of Phra Bat Somdet Phra Paramaintara Maha Mongkut Phra Jom Kao Chao Yu Hua, King Rama IV, and “Alongkorn”, a part of the name of Phra Bat Somdet Phra Paramintara Maha Chulalongkorn Phra Junla Jom Kao Chao Yu Hua, King Rama X, meaning “wearing jewelry”.

His Majesty has one older sister, Her Royal Highness Princess Ubolratana, and two younger sisters, Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn and Her Royal Highness Princess Chulabhorn.

HM the King began his education in 1956 when he entered kindergarten at Udon Mansion in Dusit Palace. Soon after, he studied in primary and secondary education at the Chitralada School from 1956 – 1962.

After completing Mathayom 1 (through grade seven), he was sent to study at public schools in the United Kingdom. First at King’s Mead School, Seaford, Sussex, and then at Millfield School, Somerset, where he completed his secondary education in July 1970. In August 1970, he attended a five-week military training course at The King’s School, in Sydney, Australia.

In 1972, HM the King enrolled at the Royal Military College, Duntroon in Canberra, Australia. His education at Duntroon was divided into two parts: military training by the Australian Army and a bachelor’s degree course under the auspices of the University of New South Wales. He graduated in 1976 as a newly commissioned lieutenant with a liberal arts degree.

In 1982 His Majesty completed a second bachelor’s degree in law and in 1987 he also completed a Master’s Degree of Laws at the Sukhothai Thammathirat Open University. In 1990, he studied at the Defence Academy of the United Kingdom.

Aware of the importance of education, His Majesty established his scholarship program in 2009 with the aim of improving children’s access to quality education and instilling the concept of lifelong learning. The scholarship program has been operating with His Majesty’s personal funds amounting to 42 million baht a year together with donated funds presented to him for charitable purposes. The funds have been used to support education for needy students on a continual basis.

His Majesty has special ties to the Rajabhat University system of 40 institutions of higher learning. HM King Maha Vajiralongkorn has presided over commencement ceremonies at all Rajabhat Universities nationwide and personally handed out degrees to all Rajabhat university graduates every year since 1978.

After completing his studies, His Majesty served as a career officer in the Royal Thai Army. He served as a staff officer in the Directorate of Army Intelligence, and attended the Command and General Staff College in 1977.

His Majesty attended numerous military training courses in Australia and the United States, with observation tours in England, Belgium, Germany, France and the Netherlands. A long list of military courses attended by His Majesty includes helicopter and high performance aircraft flight training, special warfare training, demolition training, parachute training, and courses in small arms and other weapons used in modern warfare.

He joined the Air Operation Special Unit in Advance Patrol and Navigation Course, Air Transportation Course December 1979 – January 1980. In addition, he studied the UH–1 H helicopter for general use and trained in the Bell AH-1H Cobra attack helicopter. He is an expert aviator.

With his ability in aviation and knowledge in new technologies in both theory and practice, he completed air weapons training at the Arms Training Stadium, Chai Badan, Lopburi and won the competition on 1 April 1987. Moreover, he served as aviation instructor of the F-5 Freedom Fighter since 4 May 1994. HM the King’s achievements are the pride of the Thai Army and Thai people.

In 1978 he became Commander of the King’s Own Bodyguard Battalion. Later that year on 6 November 1978 at age 26, His Majesty interrupted his military career to be ordained as a Buddhist monk at Wat Phra Sri Rattana Satsadaram (Temple of the Emerald Buddha). He was given the name ‘Vajiralongkornno’ and resided at Wat Bowon Niwet Wihan Ratchaworawihan for 15 days.

On December 28, 1972, at the auspicious time of 12.23 p.m. in the Ananta Samakhom Throne Hall, His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej conferred then Prince Vajiralongkorn with the title of “Somdech Phra Boroma Orasadhiraj Chao Fah Maha Vajiralongkorn Sayam Makutrajakuman” (His Royal Highness Crown Prince Maha Vajiralongkorn) making him the heir to the throne in accordance with the Palace Law on Succession B.E. 2467 (1924).

His Majesty has continued the Royal Family’s assistance programs to underdeveloped areas around the country and visited depressed urban areas around Bangkok distributing food and necessity items to people in need.

At a ceremony held on 1 May 2019 at Ampornsathan Throne Hall in the Dusit Palace, His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn married Gen. Suthida Vajiralongkorn Na Ayudhya, conferred upon her the formal title of Her Majesty the Queen, presented her with the traditional royal regalia and accorded her royal rank and status in keeping with royal traditions.

His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn was officially crowned king at the Grand Palace, Saturday, May 4, 2019, in Bangkok. The world watched on as His Majesty the King took the throne in an elaborate centuries-old royal tradition that last happened seven decades ago. After completing the rites, His Majesty issued his post-coronation royal command, “I shall continue to preserve, and build upon the royal legacy and shall reign with righteousness for the benefit and happiness of the people forever.”

His Majesty has been recognized for his tireless efforts to promote the well-being of Thai people by visiting people in various regions to listen to their problems. His Majesty has gained in-depth experiences in many fields and has provided his initiatives for the benefits and happiness of the people and prosperity and security to the country.

The Pattaya Mail Media Group humbly joins the Kingdom of Thailand in offering our best wishes to His Majesty Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun on the occasion of his birthday, July 28, 2021.

