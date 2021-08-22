Grandpa, 79, loses arm in dog attack near Pattaya

An elderly Phanat Nikhom man had his arm amputated after being attacked by a neighbor’s dogs.

Jue Kitirujurakul, 79, suffered extensive bites to both arms after he stuck them through a neighbor’s fence to drop off a bag of limes homeowner Luksiko Sittikul had requested. She wasn’t home at the time.







Charoen Apichitpongchai, a former headman in Tung Kwang Moo 10 village, heard the dogs barking and snarling and ran to the house to see “Uncle Keng” being mauled by Luksiko’s four Thai ridgebacks. He beat the dogs back with a stick and pulled the grandfather’s bleeding limbs from the fence.

Jue was taken first to Phanat Nikhom Hospital, which transferred him to Chonburi Hospital, where his right arm was amputated.

Luksiko’s children, Korakorn, 23, and Nattananya, 29, said they would cover Jue’s medical expenses and planned to put a “Beware of Dogs” sign on the fence.



































