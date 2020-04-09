Grand Center Point Hotel creates ‘Fight-Fight’ sign in window lights

In an effort to cheer up Thai language people during the overwhelming coronavirus outbreak, clever staff at the Grand Center Point Hotel spelled out “Fight-Fight” in Thai letters by strategically turning on and leaving off room lights.







Pirun Noyimjai, HHNFT Drop-In Manager, first saw the message in the darkness April after the 10pm to 4am curfew went into effect.

The hotel group has joined the #alonetogether campaign, meaning we will pass this crisis together, although we must have social distancing.











