Grand Center Point Hotel creates ‘Fight-Fight’ sign in window lights

Jetsada Homklin
The Grand Center Point Hotel spelled out “Fight-Fight” in Thai letters by strategically turning on and leaving off room lights.
In an effort to cheer up Thai language people during the overwhelming coronavirus outbreak, clever staff at the Grand Center Point Hotel spelled out “Fight-Fight” in Thai letters by strategically turning on and leaving off room lights.



Pirun Noyimjai, HHNFT Drop-In Manager, first saw the message in the darkness April after the 10pm to 4am curfew went into effect.

The hotel group has joined the #alonetogether campaign, meaning we will pass this crisis together, although we must have social distancing.


