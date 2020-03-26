Governor issues another order to control Chonburi-area Covid-19 outbreaks

Gov. Pakarathorn Thienchai on March 25 signed another order imposing further social distancing restrictions, and tourist destination, and venues closure throughout Chonburi province. The order covers Pattaya City and its islands.







Koh Larn, one of the most visited islands in eastern region, and Koh Si Chang under supervision of Sri Racha district are now closed, which is located about half an hour no traveling onto the islands is permitted.Starting from last night, police set up checkpoints to monitor inter-provincial movement and to screen motorists, crossing provinces including Chonburi.

Reporter followed up on Chonburi Governor’s order issued yesterday over restriction of inter-provincial and islands traveling. At Wat KohLarn or Wat Mai Samran, residents assembled to voice on closure of their island and it was a consensus that the authority should do so to protect them from infecting the deadly virus. Two health checkpoints were set up at Tha Na Ban and Ta Waen beach on KohLarn. All tourist boats are restricted to dock. Pattaya city and the island’s public parks are also closed. Playgrounds, sports venues, are also shut down.

Nevertheless catering zones in shopping malls are still openbut sit-in is not allowedas well as restaurants are still opened with dining tables set 1-2 meters apart. Pharmacies and all medical supply shops are operational.

Chonburi Provincial Public Health Office states in their official website that on Thursday March 26 at 8:30 am there are 40 cases confirmed infected in Chonburi, 38 under medication, 2 were sent home. In that number, 7 are foreigners including 1 Italian, 1 German, 2 British, 1 New Zealand, 1 Swedish, and 1 Japanese. All are in intensive care. The Governor asked all for full cooperation by trying to stay home at all times, restrict ourselves from physical socializing at all causes.











