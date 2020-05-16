Get your pets ready for June free vaccines

Pattaya City has announced their mobile pet care units will be hosting rabies vaccines, neutering, and tick and flea vaccines from 09.00-12.00 noon at the following locations in June:







Monday June 1, 2020 at Kra Bok 33 Community

Friday June 5, 2020 at Wat Thamsamakee

Monday June 8, 2020 at Wat Thamsamakee Community

Wednesday June 10, 2020 at North Pattaya Community

Friday June 12, 2020 at Rung Reuang Community

Monday June 15, 2020 at Soi 5 December Community

Wednesday June 17, 2020 at Charoensuk Pattana Community

Friday June 19, 2020 at Panied Chang Community

Monday June 22, 2020 at Nong Aor Abbey

Wednesday June 24, 2020 at Chumsai Community

Friday June 26, 2020 at Soi Bongkot Community

Monday June 29, 2020 at Arunothai Community

People wanting to bring pets for servicing must withhold food and fluids from them for 8-12 hours. Pets should be caged or tied, and most importantly, pets must be healthy.

For neutering, male dogs or cats must be at least 6 months old and not over 7 years. Female dogs and cats must be at least 5 months old and not over 7 years.

The operation schedule may be changed as deemed appropriate.

For more information, contact the Veterinarian Group, Sanitary Division, Public Health Office at 0 3811 1826. (PCPR)












