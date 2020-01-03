Games, road closures planned for Pattaya Children’s Day

At least nine games and activities are planned for Pattaya’s official Children’s Day celebration Jan. 11.

Loading…

Deputy Mayor Banlue Kullavanijaya chaired a New Year’s Day planning meeting for the event themed, “Thai children must uphold unity and be responsible citizens”.

The city hall event will host booths from private organizations with various games, exhibition booths including a “garbage free” base station, boomerang, ring toss, “rapid ice”, “comets”, “unstoppable lorry”, dancing roulette, “golden goal” and basketball.

Up to 2,600 children can register from 8 a.m. to noon Jan. 11 to receive wristbands allowing them access to the fair and chances to win prizes in raffle drawings.

Traffic will be closed on North Road from the Prinya to Phettrakul intersections from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.